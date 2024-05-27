Koonenberry Discovers Promising Copper at Atlantis

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited’s maiden drilling program at the Atlantis prospect has revealed promising copper mineralization, with notable intersections including 0.72% Cu and associated gold. Despite challenging conditions that limited drilling depth, a 25m wide zone of mineralization from the surface has been identified, indicating potential for a larger system. Further exploration is planned for late June to probe deeper targets.

