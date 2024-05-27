News & Insights

Stocks

Koonenberry Discovers Promising Copper at Atlantis

May 27, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited’s maiden drilling program at the Atlantis prospect has revealed promising copper mineralization, with notable intersections including 0.72% Cu and associated gold. Despite challenging conditions that limited drilling depth, a 25m wide zone of mineralization from the surface has been identified, indicating potential for a larger system. Further exploration is planned for late June to probe deeper targets.

For further insights into AU:KNB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.