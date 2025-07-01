Markets

Kontron: Congatec Becomes 96% Shareholder In JUMPtec

(RTTNews) - Kontron and congatec GmbH agreed to become 96% shareholder of Kontron's subsidiary JUMPtec by means of a capital increase. congatec is a portfolio company of DBAG Fund VIII. Through the investment, congatec holds 96% of JUMPtec and 100% of the subsidiaries Kontron America Modules, USA and Kontron Asia Embedded Design Sdn Bhd, Malaysia. The transactions will presumably lead to cash inflows of more than 100 million euros at Kontron. Also, EBITDA in second quarter of 2025 will increase by 50-70 million euros. The improved EBITDA guidance and an adjustment of the revenue expectation for the full year 2025 will be available when the results for the second quarter are published.

Congatec is a global provider of high-performance hardware and software building blocks for embedded and edge computing solutions based on Computer-on-Modules. Kontron has been producing COMs for congatec at international locations since May 2025.

