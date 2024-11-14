Kontrol Technologies Shifts Focus Amidst Revenue Decline

Kontrol Technologies (TSE:KNR) has released an update.

Kontrol Technologies has reported a strategic shift towards sustainable buildings, resulting in a substantial gain from exiting two businesses and paying down all secured debt. The company has a cash and marketable securities balance of $11.6 million but experienced a revenue decline in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year.

