Is Kontoor Brands Well Positioned to Win in Premium Workwear?

Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing premium workwear market by leveraging the complementary strengths of its Wrangler and Helly Hansen brands. Management highlighted continued momentum within the Workwear business, with strong performance carrying into the year.

Growth has been supported by solid demand across the Nordics as well as Southern and Eastern Europe. At the same time, the company remains focused on expanding opportunities in the United States, the world’s largest outdoor and workwear market, which supports its broader ambitions to grow within the category.

To strengthen its position, Kontoor Brands continues to invest in geographic expansion, with particular emphasis on the United States and the ALPS region of Europe. Within the Workwear segment, management is accelerating growth initiatives through dedicated organizational resources, enhanced commercial efforts and increased demand-generation activities. The company believes demand for premium workwear is rising globally and is supported by long-term structural trends that can sustain category growth. These investments are intended to expand market presence and support profitable growth over time.

Within the Workwear segment, Wrangler and Helly Hansen complement one another by covering a broad range of consumer price points from value to premium, with limited overlap. Wrangler’s function-based value positioning, combined with its year-round replenishment model, benefits from longer product life cycles that support product consistency and operational efficiencies. These characteristics help strengthen the brand’s competitive position while contributing to product and margin efficiencies.

Overall, Kontoor Brands appears well-positioned to gain market share within the premium workwear category. Supported by complementary brand positioning, expanding geographic reach, targeted investments and favorable industry demand trends, the company has a solid foundation to drive sustainable long-term growth and profitability.

The Zacks Rundown for KTB

Shares of KTB have lost 3.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 8%. KTB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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From a valuation standpoint, KTB trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84X, lower than the industry’s average of 17.31X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 7%, while the same for the next fiscal year earnings implies an 11.4% year-over-year increase.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale and Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. At present, the company sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VNCE’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 4.5% and 25% from the year-ago figures. VNCE has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 647.2%, on average.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of outdoor, active, and lifestyle products in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. At present, COLM sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2.6% and 4.6% from the year-ago figures. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC produces, manufactures, and sells promotional products and branded uniforms, and healthcare apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. At present, SGC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SGC’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 2% and 28.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. SGC delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 81.9%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.