Kongsberg Maritime Wins Major Contract with Capital Offshore

October 22, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) has released an update.

Kongsberg Maritime secures a substantial 800 MNOK contract to supply advanced equipment for a new fleet of 10 platform supply vessels built by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for Capital Offshore. This deal underscores Kongsberg’s pivotal role in enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing operational costs for Capital Offshore’s ambitious expansion in the oil and gas sector. The collaboration also strengthens Kongsberg’s longstanding partnership with the Chinese shipbuilder.

