Kongsberg Boosts Global Presence with Japanese Contract

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has secured a NOK 1.9 billion contract with Japan to supply Joint Strike Missiles for the F-35A fighter jets, marking the fourth follow-on order since 2018. This deal highlights the growing defense collaboration between Norway and Japan, with the JSM user community expanding globally. Kongsberg continues to strengthen its international presence with operations across multiple sectors and a significant turnover in 2023.

