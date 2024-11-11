Kong Sun Holdings Solar Energy Output Declines

Kong Sun Holdings Limited (HK:0295) has released an update.

Kong Sun Holdings Limited reported that its solar power plants generated approximately 274,377 megawatt-hours of electricity from January to October 2024, slightly down from 280,604 MWh during the same period in 2023. The company’s total installed capacity was 290 megawatts as of the end of October 2024. Investors are advised to consider this preliminary data cautiously when evaluating the company’s financial outlook.

