Komehyo Holdings Reports Mixed Earnings Amid Market Fluctuations

Komehyo Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a rise in sales but a decrease in profits for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2025, amid unstable market conditions due to currency fluctuations. Despite the challenges, the company is progressing with store expansions in Japan and overseas and is making strategic investments to drive future growth. Notably, tax-free sales surged significantly, and a joint venture with J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. is planned for March 2025.

