News & Insights

Stocks

Kolibri Global Energy Launches Share Buyback Initiative

October 29, 2024 — 10:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) has released an update.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has initiated an automatic securities purchase plan to facilitate the buyback of its common shares on NASDAQ, even during trading blackout periods. This move aligns with their strategic focus on acquiring and managing energy projects in oil, gas, and sustainable energy across North America.

For further insights into TSE:KEI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KGEI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.