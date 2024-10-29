Kolibri Global Energy Launches Share Buyback Initiative

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) has released an update.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has initiated an automatic securities purchase plan to facilitate the buyback of its common shares on NASDAQ, even during trading blackout periods. This move aligns with their strategic focus on acquiring and managing energy projects in oil, gas, and sustainable energy across North America.

For further insights into TSE:KEI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.