Kohl’s says CEO Kngsbury plans to step down January 15

As announced on November 25 Chief Executive Officer Tom Kingsbury plans to step down as CEO, effective January 15, He will stay on in an advisory role to the new CEO and retain his position on Kohl’s (KSS) Board of Directors through his retirement in May 2025. The Board appointed retail veteran Ashley Buchanan as CEO and Board member, effective January 15..

