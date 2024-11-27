Kohl’s price target lowered to $16 from $20 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Kohl’s (KSS) to $16 from $20 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said management is taking aggressive actions to stabilize sales and are hopeful that the incoming CEO will be the right fit but Cowen is cautious on execution across private brands inventory speed and management and the reintroduction of fine jewelry while a choiceful consumer and the shorter holiday shopping period are headwinds to watch.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KSS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.