Kodiak AI Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) executives used the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto highlight a $100 million capital raise, progress scaling paid driverless operations, and new partnerships spanning long-haul trucking, industrial applications, and defense.

Founder and CEO Don Burnette said the equity financing “strengthened” the balance sheet and “extended our liquidity into Q2 of 2027,” which he said will support the next phase of growth as the company scales driverless deployments. CFO Surajit Datta said the PIPE financing generated $100 million in gross proceeds and about $95 million net after fees and expenses, bringing pro forma cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities to roughly $185 million.

Driverless deployment scale and operational metrics

Burnette said Kodiak added eight driverless trucks during the quarter, ending Q1 with 28 driverless trucks. He said the fleet has now driven more than 23,500 “paid driverless hours” as of quarter-end, up 120% from the end of the prior quarter, and that driverless hours in Q1 exceeded all driverless hours driven in 2025.

Burnette also said cumulative loads delivered rose to more than 15,600, about 24% growth over the same period, including “more than 200,000 tons of freight” delivered in Q1. He framed the operating data as evidence the company is “successfully scaling our product, and delivering increasing value to our customers.”

On long-haul readiness, Burnette said the company’s “autonomy readiness measure” reached 86% at the end of April as it works toward a targeted driverless long-haul launch in late 2026. He also said the company completed safety case claims during the quarter, including claims related to sensor field-of-view requirements and redundant braking subsystems.

Partnerships: long-haul, industrial, and defense

Kodiak detailed multiple commercial and strategic announcements discussed during prepared remarks and Q&A.

Defense partnership with General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS): Burnette announced a strategic partnership with GDLS to collaborate on autonomous military ground vehicles. He said that in March the companies unveiled the first vehicle developed together, the Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle, which combines the “Kodiak Driver” with Epirus’ high-power microwave system for counter-drone operations, supported by GDLS’ integration expertise.

Burnette announced a strategic partnership with GDLS to collaborate on autonomous military ground vehicles. He said that in March the companies unveiled the first vehicle developed together, the Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle, which combines the “Kodiak Driver” with Epirus’ high-power microwave system for counter-drone operations, supported by GDLS’ integration expertise. Long-haul carrier engagement with Roehl Transport: Burnette said Kodiak launched service with Roehl Transport, hauling freight between Dallas and Houston four times a week. In response to a question, Burnette said the operation is currently conducted “with our trucks” as a transportation-as-a-service offering, and that “there’s a safety observer still behind the wheel for now.”

Burnette said Kodiak launched service with Roehl Transport, hauling freight between Dallas and Houston four times a week. In response to a question, Burnette said the operation is currently conducted “with our trucks” as a transportation-as-a-service offering, and that “there’s a safety observer still behind the wheel for now.” Industrial pilot with West Fraser in Canada: Burnette announced planned pilot operations with West Fraser, a wood products company, to demonstrate the Kodiak Driver in logging operations in Canada. He said it will be Kodiak’s first pilot in the forestry industry, first international expansion, and initial operations with flatbed trailers. During Q&A, he said the initial operations will be on private land, allowing driverless deployment “without anybody in the cab, independent of the regulatory framework,” while the company works with regulators at provincial and national levels for broader scaling.

Burnette also discussed progress with Atlas, including execution against an “initial 100 truck commitment.” He said Kodiak expects to exit Q2 with driverless trucks “in the mid-30s.” He added that Atlas is evaluating deploying Kodiak’s technology on a new OEM platform for the remaining trucks, beginning in Q3, including a shift toward a more economical day cab configuration from a sleeper berth. Because of the platform transition and procurement timelines, Burnette said Kodiak now expects to deliver “a similar number of trucks in the second half of 2026” as in the first half, with acceleration expected as the new platform scales. He said Kodiak anticipates completing Atlas’ initial 100-truck commitment in the first half of 2027.

Technology updates: AI tooling, sensors, and NVIDIA

Burnette said the company is adopting AI tools more aggressively, describing AI as a “force multiplier” across the business. He said Kodiak launched “Model Context Protocol, or MCP Servers,” to allow agentic AI tools to connect to company data sources. Burnette highlighted “Prism,” a tool he said enables staff to search unstructured driving data using text prompts and helps explain the Kodiak Driver’s behavior in natural language, supporting pattern detection and root-cause analysis.

On hardware and compute, Burnette said Kodiak will use the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion architecture in the next generation of Kodiak Driver-powered trucks. In Q&A, he said Kodiak has been an NVIDIA customer for a long time and is “excited about the Thor platform” for next-generation systems, describing Hyperion as an ecosystem of components used to build an automotive-grade autonomy compute system.

Burnette and Datta also discussed cost-reduction efforts tied to hardware industrialization with Bosch and assembly support from Roush. Burnette said cost reductions can come from engineering a cheaper system, driving scale and volume, and optimizing manufacturing processes. Datta described a “three-pronged approach,” including design enhancements and non-recurring engineering spend in Q2 focused on sensors and redundant systems, increased production scale with Bosch and Roush, and building a global supply chain organization. Datta emphasized the company’s hardware source agnostic approach as a factor in cost efficiency over time.

Financial results, cash flow guidance, and capital raise terms

Datta reported Q1 revenue of $1.8 million, up 74% quarter-over-quarter, which he attributed primarily to continued expansion in Driver-as-a-Service revenue enabled by growth in customer-owned driverless trucks.

For profitability metrics, Datta reported a GAAP operating loss of $37.9 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of $31.8 million, excluding stock-based compensation. Capital expenditures were approximately $5.5 million, primarily related to AV hardware deployed on customer trucks.

Free cash flow in Q1 was negative $35 million, which Datta said outperformed expectations, reflecting investments in R&D, operational scaling, and hardware deployment, partially offset by improving operating leverage.

Looking ahead, Datta guided to Q2 driverless trucks in the mid-30s and free cash flow of negative $39 million to negative $41 million, citing non-recurring spending for hardware unit cost improvements and incremental CapEx to support driverless long-haul testing and development. For the full year fiscal 2026, Kodiak improved its free cash flow guidance to a range of negative $155 million to negative $165 million, citing revenue growth expectations, lower AV hardware costs due to a slower pace of deployment, and disciplined operating expenses.

On the financing, Datta said the PIPE raised $100 million at an issuance price of $6.50 with warrants priced at $6, adding that more details are available in the company’s filed 8-K and will be in the upcoming 10-Q. He said the company prioritized “committed capital” with “speed, and certainty,” and noted that PIPE transactions are typically priced at a discount. Burnette added that an ATM was not available prior to S-3 eligibility.

Asked whether the $100 million raise gets Kodiak to cash flow breakeven, Datta said the financing provides liquidity into Q2 of FY 2027 and that the company expects additional financing flexibility as it becomes S-3 eligible at the end of Q3. (Datta initially stated on the call that liquidity would extend into Q2 of FY 2026 in response to the question, while prepared remarks indicated Q2 of FY 2027.)

Regulatory developments and expansion beyond core geographies

Burnette said Kodiak is encouraged by momentum toward a more consistent federal approach to autonomous vehicle regulation. He noted that California published final state regulations that would allow Kodiak to deploy in its home state, and he said the company plans to submit an application for a California testing permit in the coming weeks. He also said Texas launched a new AV permitting program and that Kodiak received Texas AV authorizations after submitting a first responder interaction plan.

Burnette also cited a grant-funded public demonstration with DriveOhio, describing it as Kodiak’s first operational deployment outside the Sun Belt. He added that as Kodiak prepared for that engagement, the company reached a milestone of adding its “25,000th mi” to its commercial network.

In closing remarks, Burnette said the capital raise and continued progress in product maturation and driverless deployments position Kodiak to scale “Driver-as-a-Service” across long-haul, industrial, and defense in a “disciplined, and capital efficient way,” while Datta said management believes the company is positioned to scale and “progress towards profitability, and generate free cash flow over time.”

About Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

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