Koda Ltd Reshuffles Board Amid Governance Focus

December 05, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koda Ltd. (SG:BJZ) has released an update.

Koda Ltd has announced a significant reshuffle in its board and committees, with Vanessa Ng appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and taking on key roles including Chairman of the Nominating Committee. These changes, set to take effect from December 6, 2024, reflect the company’s strategic realignment as it adapts to evolving governance needs. Investors may find these developments indicative of Koda’s commitment to strong corporate governance.

