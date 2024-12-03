News & Insights

Kobrea Exploration Appoints New Chief Geologist

December 03, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Kobrea Exploration Corp. (TSE:KBX) has released an update.

Kobrea Exploration Corp. has appointed Paul Johnston as Chief Geologist, leveraging his vast experience in porphyry copper deposits to spearhead exploration at their Western Malargüe Copper Projects. Johnston’s impressive 37-year career includes significant roles at Teck Resources, where he specialized in South American copper exploration.

