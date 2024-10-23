News & Insights

Stocks

KOA Corporation Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts

October 23, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Koa (JP:6999) has released an update.

KOA Corporation has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to a decline in demand for resistors caused by economic stagnation in key regions. The company now anticipates lower net sales and profits, with the annual dividend per share forecast reduced from ¥50 to ¥40. KOA remains committed to providing stable shareholder returns while maintaining essential internal reserves for future growth.

For further insights into JP:6999 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KACPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.