KO Stock Drops 9.8% in a Month: Buying Opportunity or Warning Sign?

The Coca-Cola Company KO stock has rolled down 9.8% in the past month, underperforming the broader industry’s 6.3% decline. With this decline, KO shares have underperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector’s dip of 3.8% and the S&P 500’s rally of 2.7% in the same period.



Coca-Cola's stock performance also shows a notable decline from its close competitors, including PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper KDP, which have lost 6.7% and 9.4%, respectively, in the past month. It also reflects a significant underperformance against Monster Beverage’s MNST rally of 7.9% in the same period.

KO’s One-Month Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At the current price of $63.36, the KO stock trades at a 13.8% discount to its 52-week high of $73.53. The current stock price reflects an 11.7% premium from its 52-week low mark. KO trades below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment.

KO Stock Trades Below 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Hindering Coca-Cola’s Stock Performance?

Coca-Cola’s one-month graph shows a steady decline, with most of the deterioration originating after it reported third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23, 2024. This reflects decreased investor confidence following its third-quarter results, which signals a revenue slowdown.



Despite exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues, the company reported a 1% year-over-year revenue drop. This was led by volume declines across most operating segments, as gains from improved pricing were offset by reduced concentrate sales and unfavorable currency rates.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Coca-Cola witnessed soft volume trends in third-quarter 2024, with unit case volume moving down 1% and concentrate sales volume declining 2%. Concentrate sales volume trailed unit volume by one percentage point due to the timing of shipments. Unit volume was impacted by a slow start in July, with additional declines in China, Mexico and Türkiye.



By category, the unit case volumes for sparkling soft drinks and trademark Coca-Cola were flat year over year, supported by growth in Latin America, North America and the Asia Pacific but offset by a decline in EMEA. Unit volumes for juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages saw a 3% drop, led by declines in Minute Maid Pulpy in the Asia Pacific and Mazoe in Africa. Unit volumes for the water, sports, coffee and tea segment fell 4% year over year in the third quarter.

KO’s Premium Valuation

Despite the recent decline, Coca-Cola commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. We believe that the stock is overvalued at current levels.



KO trades at a significant premium to industry peers with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 21.48X. The current valuation is below its five-year median of 23.7X and has surpassed the broader industry’s multiple of 20.18X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s ability to deliver on its promise of offering something for everyone to drink, with a focus on innovation and digital expansion, is crucial. While success in these areas could further strengthen its market leadership, failure could pose serious challenges for this soft drink giant. At this moment, its current valuation seems unwarranted. KO has a Value Score of D.

KO’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2024 EPS was unchanged, while the estimates for 2025 witnessed a downward trend in the last 30 days. The company’s consensus mark for 2025 EPS has moved down 2% in the past 30 days.



However, revenue and EPS estimates for both 2024 and 2025 reflect year-over-year growth. For 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s revenues and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 1% and 6%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2025 revenues and EPS indicates 4.1% and 4% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Could Turn Around KO’s Graph?

While Coca-Cola has been witnessing a downtrend recently, its strong market presence, marketing prowess and commitment to innovation can turn around its performance. The company has a dominant position in the beverage industry, with more than 40% of the non-alcoholic beverage market.



As part of this transformation to a total beverage company, Coca-Cola is innovating to refine its product lineup to meet shifting consumer preferences for healthier choices and energy drinks over traditional sugary beverages. The company offers a variety of products beyond sodas, including vitaminwater, smartwater, Simply juices and Dasani. Highlights of this growth strategy include the Real Magic platform, the BODYARMOR acquisition and the launch of Coke Starlight.



Coca-Cola plans to tap into the fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverage market with the upcoming release of Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD cocktails in 2025. The company’s RTD offerings, including Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, FRESCA Mixed cocktails, and Jack & Coke cocktails, have also been performing well.



Coca-Cola’s enhanced marketing model combines digital, live and in-store experiences to create unique, personalized connections with consumers. For example, during the Olympic and Paralympic Games, KO highlighted its full beverage lineup, launched fan zones and festivals, and engaged athletes through social media. Topo Chico is another success story, with global volume rising 20% in the third quarter. Coca-Cola’s focus on marketing and innovation also shows in the success of Fuzetea and emerging products like Minute Maid Zero Sugar and Sprite Chill.



Coca-Cola’s digital initiatives position it strongly to capture rising e-commerce demand, with channel growth doubling in many markets. The company is increasing investments to strengthen digital capabilities, enabling seamless execution of marketing, sales and distribution across online and offline channels. With a focus on innovation and digital growth, KO is well-positioned for long-term success.

Is Buying KO Stock a Smart Choice Right Now?

Although Coca-Cola’s third-quarter performance reflects a slowdown in revenues due to soft volumes, it looks well-poised for long-term growth, driven by its innovation, marketing and digital initiatives. KO’s strong market position and emphasis on consumer preferences have been key strengths.



Given KO’s premium valuation, investors should examine the ongoing developments to identify an optimal entry point before investing. If you already own the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, maintaining your position can be beneficial, given the long-term growth prospects and the company’s strong market position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.