KNX or ODFL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Transportation - Truck sector might want to consider either Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) or Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, both Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and Old Dominion Freight Line are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

KNX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 32.10, while ODFL has a forward P/E of 40.77. We also note that KNX has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ODFL currently has a PEG ratio of 4.09.

Another notable valuation metric for KNX is its P/B ratio of 1.64. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ODFL has a P/B of 10.74.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to KNX's Value grade of B and ODFL's Value grade of F.

Both KNX and ODFL are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that KNX is the superior value option right now.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.