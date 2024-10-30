Knosys Ltd. Reports Positive Start to FY25

Knosys Ltd. (AU:KNO) has released an update.

Knosys Ltd., an Australian software company, reports a positive operating cash flow of $0.25 million for Q1 FY25, with a steady Annual Recurring Revenue of $9.4 million and a cash balance of $4.4 million. The company has secured significant contracts, including a two-year extension with Singtel and a new long-term deal with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in WA. Knosys is also making substantial investments in its library-tech solutions, highlighted by the beta launch of the Libero mobile app, as part of its strategy to expand its market presence.

