News & Insights

Stocks

Knosys Ltd. Reports Positive Start to FY25

October 30, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Knosys Ltd. (AU:KNO) has released an update.

Knosys Ltd., an Australian software company, reports a positive operating cash flow of $0.25 million for Q1 FY25, with a steady Annual Recurring Revenue of $9.4 million and a cash balance of $4.4 million. The company has secured significant contracts, including a two-year extension with Singtel and a new long-term deal with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in WA. Knosys is also making substantial investments in its library-tech solutions, highlighted by the beta launch of the Libero mobile app, as part of its strategy to expand its market presence.

For further insights into AU:KNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.