Knorr-Bremse Announces Prelim. Q2 Results; Raises FY24 Outlook

July 29, 2024 — 01:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK), Monday announced preliminary results for the second quarter, where the company's earnings per share increased to 0.90 euros.

For the quarter, the operating EBIT raised by 13 percent to approximately 252 million euros, whereas sales revenue stood at around 2.01 billion euros.

Looking ahead, the company now expects operating EBIT margin of 11.5 percent to 13 percent compared to previously estimated 11.5 percent to 12.5 percent for the fiscal year 2024.

Also, the company expects sales revenue of 7.7 billion euros to 8.1 billion euros for the full year 2024.

Currently, Knorr-Bremse's stock is trading at $19.52, up 1.40 percent on the OTC Markets.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
