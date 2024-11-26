News & Insights

Knightscope says closes contracts in 12 states

November 26, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Knightscope (KSCP) announced that it has closed new contracts in 12 U.S. states for its K5 Autonomous Security Robots, K1B Emergency Communication Devices and related services. Deployment locations will span the United States across California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Washington and represent clients across diverse industries such as state and local government, universities, utilities and commercial real estate, the company said in a statement.

