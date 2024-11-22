News & Insights

Knightscope Inc Class A Announces Stock Offering

November 22, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Knightscope Inc Class A ( (KSCP) ).

Knightscope, Inc., a leader in robotics and AI technologies for public safety, has announced a public offering of Class A common stock, aiming to raise approximately $12.1 million. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital. Titan Partners Group acts as the sole bookrunner for the offering, which is subject to customary closing conditions. This offering signals Knightscope’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial position and support its growth objectives.

