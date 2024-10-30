KNeoMedia Secures Funding and Expands in NYC Schools

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has successfully secured $1.25 million in funding through a fully underwritten Entitlements Issue, aiming for a return to trading on the ASX. The company has also launched its new KneoScience digital education platform in collaboration with the NYC Department of Education, providing an efficient solution for 35,000 students in New York City. This initiative is expected to improve science education efficiency and student performance while saving time and resources.

