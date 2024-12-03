KNeoMedia Raises $1.66 Million to Boost EdTech Platforms

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has successfully raised approximately $1.66 million through its fully underwritten Entitlement Offer, with $497,000 coming from eligible shareholders and the remaining shortfall covered by underwriter Antanas Guoga and other parties. The funds will support the advancement of KNeoMedia’s KneoScience and KneoWorld platforms, debt retirement, and general working capital. This financial move positions KNeoMedia to further its impact in the educational technology sector, offering innovative SaaS solutions to educational institutions.

