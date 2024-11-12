KNeoMedia Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $1.66 Million

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.
KNeoMedia Limited has launched a fully underwritten, non-renounceable Entitlement Offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase 3.5 entitlement shares for every 10 shares held, at an issue price of $0.002 per share. This initiative aims to raise approximately $1.66 million, with the offer closing on 22 November 2024. KNeoMedia, known for its KneoWorld SaaS platform, continues to expand its footprint in the global education market.
