News & Insights

Stocks

KNeoMedia Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $1.66 Million

November 12, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KNeoMedia Limited has launched a fully underwritten, non-renounceable Entitlement Offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase 3.5 entitlement shares for every 10 shares held, at an issue price of $0.002 per share. This initiative aims to raise approximately $1.66 million, with the offer closing on 22 November 2024. KNeoMedia, known for its KneoWorld SaaS platform, continues to expand its footprint in the global education market.

For further insights into AU:KNM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNEOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.