KneoMedia Announces Share Entitlement Offer for Funding Boost

KNeoMedia Limited (AU:KNM) has released an update.

KneoMedia Limited announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $1.66 million by issuing new shares at $0.002 each, available only to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand. The offer includes additional free shares for every three entitlement shares subscribed. This move is aimed at bolstering the company’s finances while adhering to regulatory requirements.

