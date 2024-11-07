News & Insights

KME Group SpA Initiates Bond Exchange Offer

November 07, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Intek Group S.p.A. (IT:KME) has released an update.

KME Group SpA has announced a partial voluntary public exchange offer for its 2020-2025 bonds, with provisional data showing 25,480 bonds brought in for adhesion, valued at €550,368, which represents 1.21% of the targeted bonds. The offer period runs until November 19, 2024, with payments due by November 26, 2024.

