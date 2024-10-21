KMD Brands Director Philip Bowman Increases Shareholding

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

Philip Bowman, a director at KMD Brands Limited, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 200,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 1.3 million shares. This on-market purchase reflects a confident move by Bowman, showcasing his belief in the company’s future prospects. Such insider buying activity often attracts attention from investors as it may signal potential growth opportunities.

