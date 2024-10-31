KMD Brands Director Increases Shareholding in Strategic Move

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

KMD Brands Limited’s Non-executive Director, Abigail Foote, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring an additional 100,000 ordinary shares, bringing her total to 230,000. This on-market purchase was made at a total cost of NZD 46,500, reflecting a per-share price of NZD 0.465. This move signals confidence in KMD Brands’ future prospects and could attract attention from investors monitoring insider activities.

For further insights into AU:KMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.