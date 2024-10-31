News & Insights

KMD Brands Director Increases Shareholding in Strategic Move

October 31, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

KMD Brands Limited’s Non-executive Director, Abigail Foote, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring an additional 100,000 ordinary shares, bringing her total to 230,000. This on-market purchase was made at a total cost of NZD 46,500, reflecting a per-share price of NZD 0.465. This move signals confidence in KMD Brands’ future prospects and could attract attention from investors monitoring insider activities.

