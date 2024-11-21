KMC Properties Completes Logistea Share Distribution

KMC Properties ASA (DE:6V4) has released an update.

KMC Properties ASA has announced the distribution of its shares in Logistea AB to its shareholders, amounting to a total value of NOK 1,101,677,119.72. The distribution includes A-shares and B-shares and will be made to eligible shareholders as dividends in kind or through Norwegian Depository Receipts. This move completes the distribution of all Logistea shares received by KMC Properties.

