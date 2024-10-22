News & Insights

KMC Properties Announces Share Distribution Meeting

KMC Properties ASA (DE:6V4) has released an update.

KMC Properties ASA has announced an extraordinary general meeting to address the distribution of shares from a recent transaction with Logistea AB. The meeting will discuss the distribution of Logistea shares as an extraordinary dividend to KMC shareholders, following an interim balance sheet review. This move reflects a significant step in the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

