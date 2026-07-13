Klaviyo Appoints Erica Smith As CFO

(RTTNews) - Klaviyo, Inc. (KVYO), an autonomous B2C customer relationship management software company, on Monday announced the appointment of Erica Smith as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026.

Smith will succeed Amanda Whalen, who had announced her plan to step down as CFO in May. Whalen will remain with the company until September 4, 2026, and then move into an advisory role through November 2026 to support a smooth transition, Klaviyo said.

Smith joins from CyberArk, recently acquired by Palo Alto Networks, where she served as CFO.

On NYSE, shares of Klaviyo are currently gaining 1.98 percent, changing hands at $17.25.

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