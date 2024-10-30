Klaveness Embraces Wind Power for Greener Shipping

Klaveness Combination Carriers AS (DE:36K) has released an update.

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA is set to enhance their environmental strategy by incorporating two bound4blue eSAILs® suction sails on their new CABU III vessel, marking the largest installation of its kind. This innovative wind-assisted propulsion system aims to significantly reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, aligning with KCC’s ambitious goal to cut fleet carbon intensity by over 45% by the end of the decade. The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift towards sustainable maritime operations.

For further insights into DE:36K stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.