KLab Inc. Boosts Financials with Subsidiary Dividends

KLab Inc. (JP:3656) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KLab Inc. has received a dividend of 399 million yen from its subsidiary GlobalGear Co. Ltd., which specializes in casual game development. This dividend will enhance KLab’s non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2024. However, it will not affect the consolidated financial results for the same period.

For further insights into JP:3656 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.