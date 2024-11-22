KLab Inc. Boosts Financials with Subsidiary Dividends

KLab Inc. (JP:3656) has released an update.
KLab Inc. has received a dividend of 399 million yen from its subsidiary GlobalGear Co. Ltd., which specializes in casual game development. This dividend will enhance KLab’s non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2024. However, it will not affect the consolidated financial results for the same period.
