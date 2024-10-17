KLA Surges 42% in a Year: How Should Investors Play the Stock?

KLA KLAC shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector as well as its peers Applied Materials AMAT and Lam Research LRCX over the past year.



While KLA’s shares have returned 42.4%, Applied Materials and Lam Research gained 30.5% and 15.4%, respectively, over the past year. The broader sector has appreciated 40.5% over the same time frame.



The uptick can be attributed to the robust performance of the wafer inspection segment, fueled by increasing demand for advanced wafer inspection applications in leading-edge technology development.



KLAC is also benefiting from increasing advanced packaging demand that supports an increase in process control intensity, alongside growing investments across multiple nodes and rising capital intensity in Foundry & Logic, driving robust top-line growth.

Will KLA’s Strong Portfolio Aid Prospect?

KLA’s expanding portfolio has emerged as a major growth driver for its success, particularly in the advancing technology in integrated circuit (IC) substrate manufacturing.



KLAC recently introduced the industry’s most comprehensive range of process control and process-enabling solutions for IC substrate manufacturing, aimed at enhancing performance and profitability through advanced packaging technologies.



The company’s AI adoption is enhancing higher volume wafer manufacturing, leading to more complex designs and larger chip sizes. This has resulted in growing demands for advanced packaging, which is expected to drive KLA’s revenue growth.



KLA raised its estimate for annualized revenue from advanced packaging to more than $500 million by the end of 2024, reflecting the strong momentum generated by AI adoption. This forecast serves as a reflection of the robust demand for advanced packaging solutions, underscoring KLA’s key role in meeting industry needs.

KLAC Q1 Guidance Positive

KLA’s growing portfolio offerings will continue to help it sustain momentum in various end markets it serves.



For first-quarter fiscal 2025, revenues are expected to be $2.75 billion, +/- $150 million. KLA expects non-GAAP earnings of $7 per share, +/- 60 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is currently pegged at $2.76 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14.98%.



The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at $7.03 per share, which increased by a penny in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.47%.



Macro Uncertainties & Competition to Hurt KLAC’s Prospects

Despite its strong portfolio, KLAC faces challenges due to intense competition, macroeconomic uncertainties, and weakness in the PCB, Display, and Component Inspection sectors. The softness in memory and leading-edge logic and foundry investments is a concern.



Amid these challenges, KLA is also contending with strong competition in the refurbished equipment market. While there are just a handful of suppliers making new tools, the refurbished space is more crowded, featuring many participants, including auctioneers, universities, and various online sales channels



eBay EBAY has emerged as a strong contender in this market, leveraging its platform to connect buyers and sellers of refurbished equipment.



EBAY shares have outperformed KLAC, showcasing a remarkable increase of 59.8% over the past year.

What Should Investors Do With KLAC Stock?

KLAC stock is not so cheap, as its Value Score of D suggests a stretched valuation at this moment.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, KLAC is trading at 9.42X, higher than the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 1.31X.



KLAC currently carries Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), which implies that investors should stay away from investing in this stock at present.



