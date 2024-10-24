News & Insights

Stocks

KLA Corp. recent 20% selloff overblown, says Deutsche Bank

October 24, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank views the 20% pullback in KLA Corp. (KLAC) shares since ASML (ASML) kicked off earnings season on October 14 as overblown. Fears of a weaker leading-edge wafer fab equipment environment and China risks have weighed across the group and on KLA in particular, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm agrees that a slowdown in spending by the number two and three foundry players is a negative across the industry, but does not believe the downside risk is as high as some peer reports would imply. KLA should fare no worse than in-line with its peers, says Deutsche Bank, which keeps a Buy rating on the shares with an $890 price target

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KLAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KLAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.