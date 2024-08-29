News & Insights

KKR Says Demographics Favor Healthcare

August 29, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

By 2040, adults retirement age are expected to make up 22% of the U.S. population, creating new investment opportunities in sectors catering to an aging demographic. One promising area is medical outpatient buildings (MOBs), which are increasingly in demand as healthcare systems shift toward outpatient care to provide more flexible services. 

 

A notable example is KKR & Co.'s partnership with Healthcare Realty Trust, which has already committed nearly $500 million to acquire and develop MOB properties. 

 

While Healthcare Realty Trust has faced challenges, including tenant bankruptcies, it has made strides in improving its financial stability and expanding its portfolio. With favorable demographic trends and a focus on outpatient facilities, the company may have a strong runway for future growth despite current market volatility.

Finsum: This is innovative thinking and could prove a useful way to invest in healthcare.

    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
