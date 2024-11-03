KKR interested in Thames Water share sale, Sky News reports

KKR (KKR) is in talks with Thames Water and its advisers about participating in a $3.9B share sale which forms part of a wider recapitalization plan, Sky News’ Mark Kleinman reports. City sources said this weekend that KKR, which has more than $550B of assets under management, was among a handful of parties which had accessed a data room for potential investors.

