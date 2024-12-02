KKR Entities Acquire Stake in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has a new substantial shareholder as KKR Entities, consisting of Comet Asia Holdings and others, acquired a 5.05% voting power with over 10 million fully paid ordinary shares. This development signifies increased interest from prominent investment groups in the company’s stock, possibly influencing its market value and investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.