KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Increase

KKR Credit Income Fund’s net tangible assets (NTA) per unit saw a slight increase to $2.4671 as of November 25, 2024, reflecting a 0.12% rise from the previous estimate. Investors should note a delay in the next NTA estimate due to a US public holiday, with the update now expected on December 3. As always, past performance is not indicative of future results, and investors should consider seeking financial advice.

