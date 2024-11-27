News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Increase

November 27, 2024 — 06:18 pm EST

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund’s net tangible assets (NTA) per unit saw a slight increase to $2.4671 as of November 25, 2024, reflecting a 0.12% rise from the previous estimate. Investors should note a delay in the next NTA estimate due to a US public holiday, with the update now expected on December 3. As always, past performance is not indicative of future results, and investors should consider seeking financial advice.

