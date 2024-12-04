News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Slight NTA Decline

December 04, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund’s Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit saw a slight decline from $2.4675 to $2.4533, marking a 0.58% decrease as of December 2, 2024. This update highlights the fund’s performance in AUD, providing investors with an essential gauge of its current market value. As always, investors are reminded that past performance does not guarantee future results.

