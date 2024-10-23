News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund Announces New Dividend Distribution

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.0167 per ordinary unit, with the ex-date set for October 30, 2024, and payment scheduled for November 14, 2024. This distribution, derived completely from foreign income, reflects the fund’s commitment to delivering consistent returns to its investors. Financial market enthusiasts may find this an attractive opportunity amid current market conditions.

