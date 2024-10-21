News & Insights

KKR acquires portfolio of industrial warehouses in central Florida

October 21, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

KKR (KKR) “announced that the company has acquired a portfolio of four Class A industrial warehouses serving the greater Central Florida market, including Orlando and Tampa. The four industrial properties sit at the intersection of Interstate 4 and U.S. Route 27, two vital transportation arteries in southwest Orlando that facilitate access to key demand drivers across Central Florida. The assets, totaling approximately 1.2 million square-feet, are 100% leased to five high-quality tenants, including investment grade public companies and regional market leaders.”

