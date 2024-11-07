Kiu Hung International Rebrands as AOM International Group

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (HK:0381) has released an update.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited has successfully passed a special resolution to change its name to AOM International Group Company Limited, with unanimous approval at their recent general meeting. The change aims to better reflect the company’s evolving identity and strategic direction. Shareholders showed strong support for this rebranding, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into HK:0381 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.