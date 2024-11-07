News & Insights

Stocks

Kiu Hung International Rebrands as AOM International Group

November 07, 2024 — 03:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (HK:0381) has released an update.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited has successfully passed a special resolution to change its name to AOM International Group Company Limited, with unanimous approval at their recent general meeting. The change aims to better reflect the company’s evolving identity and strategic direction. Shareholders showed strong support for this rebranding, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into HK:0381 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.