Kitchen Culture Holdings Secures Interest-Free Loan Agreements

November 12, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. (SG:5TI) has released an update.

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. has secured a total of S$1,000,000 in interest-free loans through agreements with four individual lenders. This financial boost is expected to enhance the company’s operations and investment prospects. Investors in the stock market might find this development promising for Kitchen Culture’s future endeavors.

