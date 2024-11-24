News & Insights

Kitanotatsujin Corp. Unveils New Corporate Logo

November 24, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Kitanotatsujin Corp. (JP:2930) has released an update.

Kitanotatsujin Corp. has unveiled a new corporate logo to better reflect its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, aligning with its mission to enhance global quality of life by 1% through exceptional products. This rebranding effort underscores their vision to become a leading next-generation global manufacturer in Japan.

