Kistos Holdings Expands with Strategic Acquisitions

November 12, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Kistos PLC (GB:KIST) has released an update.

Kistos Holdings PLC, a low-carbon energy producer, recently showcased its strategic acquisitions at a Capital Markets Presentation. The company has expanded its portfolio significantly with assets in the Netherlands and UK, including a large gas storage facility that enhances the UK’s gas capacity. Kistos continues to drive value in the energy sector with its focus on sustainable practices and efficient resource management.

