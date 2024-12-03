News & Insights

Stocks
KRBP

Kiromic BioPharma announces settlement of SEC investigation

December 03, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP) announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. SEC, resolving the previously disclosed SEC investigation arising from the non-disclosure by Kiromic’s prior executive management of the clinical holds placed on the investigational new drug applications the company filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2021. The IND applications pertained to ALEXIS-PRO-1 and ALEXIS-ISO-1. In light of the company’s self-reporting, prompt remediation and cooperation, the SEC has determined not to impose a civil penalty on the company and there are no ongoing undertakings in connection with the settlement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRBP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.