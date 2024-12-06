Kirkland’s Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Kirkland’s ( (KIRK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kirkland’s presented to its investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the home décor and furnishings sector, operating 326 stores in the United States and offering a unique shopping experience with affordable and stylish merchandise. In its third quarter of 2024, Kirkland’s reported net sales of $114.4 million with a 3.0% decline in overall comparable sales, partly due to disruptions caused by hurricanes. Despite this, the company improved its gross profit margin to 28.1% and reduced its operating loss significantly to $2.4 million from $6.7 million in the previous year. A highlight of the quarter was the strategic partnership with Beyond, aiming to enhance Kirkland’s financial position and growth opportunities as an exclusive licensee of Bed Bath & Beyond neighborhood stores.

Key financial metrics reveal that the company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $6.8 million and outstanding debt of $80.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA showed a positive trend, with an income of $0.5 million compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the prior year. Kirkland’s also reported a net loss of $7.7 million, though its adjusted net loss improved to $3.8 million. The strategic partnership with Beyond, including a $25 million investment, is poised to bolster Kirkland’s market position and open new growth avenues.

Looking forward, Kirkland’s management is optimistic about continuing to build on its progress with strategic initiatives to enhance customer engagement, product offerings, and omni-channel capabilities. The opening of the first Bed Bath & Beyond neighborhood store next year is a step towards positioning Kirkland’s as a multi-brand retailer, with expectations of driving value for stakeholders.

