News & Insights

Stocks

Kip McGrath Cancels Over Two Million Options

October 22, 2024 — 12:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced the cancellation of 2,215,000 options, which were set to expire in October 2026, due to an agreement between the entity and the holder. This move might interest investors as it impacts the company’s issued capital and could influence stock valuations.

For further insights into AU:KME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.