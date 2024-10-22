Kip McGrath Cancels Over Two Million Options

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced the cancellation of 2,215,000 options, which were set to expire in October 2026, due to an agreement between the entity and the holder. This move might interest investors as it impacts the company’s issued capital and could influence stock valuations.

