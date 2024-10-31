News & Insights

Kip McGrath Adjusts Shareholding Amid Voting Power Shift

October 31, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (AU:KME) has released an update.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited has announced a reduction in its voting power, dropping from 12.6% to 10.7% due to on-market sales of 1,000,000 ordinary shares. The transactions, amounting to $402,338, reflect a strategic adjustment in the company’s shareholding. Investors may find this shift significant as it impacts the company’s influence in decision-making processes.

